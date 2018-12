Death Notices Sunday 9th December 2018

Michael Tuffy

Carrowhubbock North, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Patrick also known as Paddy Mullins

formerly of Ennis Road, Gort and Galway City. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Monday evening for prayers at 7. Mass for Paddy Mullins on Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Shanaglish Cemetery.

Dennis Molloy

Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Dennis Molloy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request