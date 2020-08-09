Death Notices Sunday 9th August, 2020

Fiona Colleran nee Quinn

The Glebe, Johnstownbridge, Co. Kildare and Masonbrook, Loughrea. Mass for Fiona Colleran will take place privately on Tuesday at 2 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. Mass will be steamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie.

Rose Harney nee McManus

Glentaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday for mass for Rose Harney at 1 in St. Michael’s Church. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv

Maureen Hynes nee Fahy

Biggera More, Belclare, Tuam. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday for private mass for Maureen Hynes at 11 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Joe Nestor

Barefield, Ennis, Clare and formerly of Ardskeamore, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Joe Nestor will take place today at 3 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.