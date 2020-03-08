Death Notices Sunday 8th March, 2020

Johnny Walsh

Renmore Park. Reposing at Aras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Monday from 5.30 until 7.30. Private removal afterwards to his home. Mass for Johnny Walsh on Tuesday at 11 in Renmore Church. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Heneghan

Old Chapel Wood, Caragh, Co. Kildare and formerly of Monivea Road. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Prosperous, Co. Kildare this afternoon from 3. Removal at 5.30 to the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh, Co. Kildare to arrive at 6. Mass for Michael Heneghan tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

Bridie Hardiman

Marble Crest, Kilkenny and formerly of Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Iomor’s Church, Kilimordaly. Mass for Bridie Hardiman tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.

Rosha Higgins nee McBride

Marley Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7:30. Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Rosha Higgins tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Kathleen Fay nee Ward

Knockaunranny, Moycullen and formerly of Renmore and Coolrea, Togher, Tuam. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 2.30. Removal at 4 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Kathleen Fay tomorrow Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Davy Ward

87 St. Columbas Place and late of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Davy Ward tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Bridie Stronge nee Dwyer

Loyola, Caltralea, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Stronge today at 1.30 in St. Teresas Church, Killure. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.