Death Notices Sunday 8th December , 2019

Gerry Mohan, Caherlistrane

Reposing at his nephew David and Elaine Hoades residence in Caherlistrane this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving to the Church of the Mary Immaculate and St. Josephs Church tomorrow Monday for mass for Gerry Mohan at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Seán Gilroy

Lower Salthill and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Aras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4. Removal at 5.30 to the adjacent Church. Mass for Seán Gilroy tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Kathleen Corban nee Joyce

Rahilyn, Glebe, Ballybane and formerly of Old Forge, Ardrahan. Reposing at her niece Elaine Cunninghams home at Caherdaly, Ardrahan today from 3 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Brigids Church, Ballybane for mass for Kathleen Corban at 11.30. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Julia Mahon nee Raftery

Bohermore and formerly of Cahergowan, Claregalway. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Julia Mahon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eugene also known as Gene Egan

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing in Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Eugene Egan tomorrow Monday at 10. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oncology Department, UHG.

Teresa Forde nee Callanan

Dunsandle, Kiltulla. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken, Loughrea today for mass for Teresa Forde at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken local Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.