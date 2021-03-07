Death Notices Sunday 7th March 2021

print

Sarah Rushe nee Collins

Lurgan,Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her daughter Ann Marie’s residence, Lowville, Ahascragh today. Funeral cortege will depart from her daughters residence at 11:30 tomorrow Monday to arrive at Our Lady of Loudes Church, Caltra for requiem mass for Sarah Rushe at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Marry Maureen Gannon nee Heavey

Riverville, Craughwell. Mass for Mary Maureen Gannon will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on http://funeralslive.ie/maureen-gannon/. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.