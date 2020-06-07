Death Notices Sunday 7th June, 2020

Sorcha Rabbitte

5 Caheroyan Park, Athenry. Funeral mass will take place tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in the Church of The Assumption, Athenry, for immediate family only. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Brothers of Charity West Region. Mass will be streamed live online and on the parish radio 106.5FM. Memorial Mass for Sorcha Rabbitte will be held at a later date.

Mary Christina also known as Chrissie Burke

Ballina, Ballyglunin, Tuam. In her 95th year. Private funeral mass will take place tomorrow Monday at 3 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin New Cemetery. Memorial mass for Chrissie Burke will be held at a later date.

Dr. Michael Kennedy

Sycamore Cove, Maree, Oranmore. Private funeral mass for Dr. Michael Kennedy will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore.

Celia O’ Donnell nee Kirrane

Cartron, Milltown. Funeral mass for Celia O’Donnell will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to MS Ireland. Mass will be streamed live online on Farewell Films or RIP.ie.

Martin Cahill

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Gortroe, Corrandulla. Private funeral mass for Martin Cahill will take place tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family members only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private. No flowers, by request. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio 105.8FM.

Breege Dooley

Bride Street, Loughrea and formerly of Lissaluma, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Mass will take place privately today, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Memorial mass for Breege Dooley will be held at a later date.

Patrick Murphy

Corrleanaugh, Newbridge. Private mass will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery. Memorial mass for Patrick Murphy will be held at a later date.

Esther McWilliams

Formerly of St. Bridget’s Terrace, Prospect Hill. Funeral mass and burial will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Esther McWilliams life will take place at a later date.

Brother Clement Brady

Franciscan Brothers, Newtown, Mountbellew. Private funeral mass for Brother Clement Brady will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to Butler’s Bridge Cemetery, Co. Cavan.

Annie also known as Babs Walsh nee Cahill

Rushmore Nursing Home and Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Private funeral mass for Babs Walsh will take place today at 1:30 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimer’s Galway branch.

Kevin Shaughnessy

Renmore Road, Renmore. Mass for Kevin Shaughnessy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media.

James also known as Jimmy Farrell

Ballycurrin, Headford and formerly of Treenagh, Moygownagh, Co. Mayo. Mass for Jimmy Farrell will take place privately today at 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Private funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery. House private, by request. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule Parish Facebook page and parish radio.