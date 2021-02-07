Death Notices Sunday 7th February 2021

print

Nellie McNamara nee Donlon

Slemish, Prospect, Athenry and formerly of Coola, Tubber, Ballyforan, Co. Roscommon. Reposing privately at her home today and tomorrow Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 12:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for private mass for Nellie McNamara at 1. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the Athenry Parish Webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Paddy Grady

Ashfield, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Grady will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 1 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio.

Tadhg also known as Tiíin Ó Curraidhín

Cnocán Glas, Spiddal. Mass for Tadhg Ó Curraidhín will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Knock Church webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Áras Chois Fharraige Nursing Home, Spiddal.

Annie McHugh nee Finnerty

Mullaghmore, Moylough. Mass for Annie McHugh will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Moylough Mountbellew Parish facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

John Murphy

Gortadooey, Claregalway. Removal from his home this morning to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway, for private mass for John Murphy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie Claregalway and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations if desired to Claregalway Day Care.

Rita also known as Mary-Rita McDermott nee O’Connell

Upper Fairhill Road and Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh and Bohermore. Mass for Rita McDermott will take place privately on Tuesday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on the Claddagh Parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dominican-community-claddagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Mary O’Connor nee Irwin

Monivea Park, Ballybane and formerly of Eyre Street. Removal from the family funeral home in Bothar Irwin tomorrow Monday at 10:45 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, for private mass for Mary O’Connor at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.