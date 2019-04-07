Death Notices Sunday 7th April, 2019

Eileen Moran

Cartron, Ballinderreen and formerly of Minane Bridge, Co. Cork. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church Ballinderreen. Mass for Eileen Moran on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary Costello nee Picker

Mulrook, BallinderreMary Costello nee Picker, Mulrook, Ballinderreen and formerly of Kinvara West. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Mary Costello, tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Jarlath Dolan

Archdiocese of Los Angeles, USA, retired and formerly of Caherlissakill, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Room adjacent to Sacred Heart Church, Rye Hill, Monivea tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Fr. Jarlath Dolan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Hugh McGahon Snr

Dun Na Mara Drive, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Hugh McGahon Snr, on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Conor Connolly

Gort and formerly of Galway and Killanny, Co. Monaghan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Conor Connolly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Patrick Noel Reilly

94 Cois na H-Abainn, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Patrick Noel Reilly tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tim Griffin

Claddagh Place, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church Claddagh. Mass for Tim Griffin tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tony Sice

Boyhill, Athenry and formerly of Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Tony Sice tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.