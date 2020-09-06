Death Notices Sunday 6th September, 2020

Anna King

The Square, Clifden and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Clare. Mass for Anna King will take place tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Clifden Hospital.

Michael Birmingham

Shanbally, Craughwell. Mass for Michael Birmingham will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Patch Kennedy

Kingsland, Athenry. Mass for Patch Kennedy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, The Square, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on athenry parish.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.