Death Notices Sunday 6th January, 2019

James also known as Jimmy Quinn

Caheroyan, Athenry. Reposing at his premises Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Jimmy Quinn on Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Frank Dolan

Ardcarn, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Burgess Hill, Sussex and Kilclooney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Frank Dolan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe and the Haematology Unit, University Hospital Galway.

Sarah Devereux nee Spellman

Bellville, Athenry. Reposing at Ryehill Mortuary today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Sarah Devereux tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Martin Fahy

Carnacregg, Moylough. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Martin Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.

Thomás Keaney

Gowla, Cashel. Reposing at Mylotte’s Funeral Home, Carna tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to Carna Church. Mass for Thomás Keaney on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Muighinis Cemetery.

Nora Collins nee Ward

Rahoon. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home Flood Street, today from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Nora Collins tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Paddy Griffin

Bayview Heights, Ballybane and formerly of The Claddagh. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Paddy Griffin tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nora Cahill nee Hoare

Loughnane Terrace, Mervue and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue today from 2.30. Removal at 5.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Nora Cahill tomorrow Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Herb Stanley

Gort Road, Loughrea. Funeral arrangements changed, now reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea for mass for Herb Stanley tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.