Death Notices Sunday 6th December 2020

Gerard also known as Gerry Curley

Tumnahulla, Corrandulla and formerly of The Claddagh and Cross Street. Leaving this morning at 10:15 to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for private mass for Gerry Curley at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Corrandulla parish facebook page or on corrandulla church.com and will be broadcast on the parish radio. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

John Larkin

Tristan, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for John Larkin will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Forde

Coorheen, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Forde will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Kathleen Murphy

Ballinabucky, Kilcolgan. Leaving her home this evening at 7 to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Mass for Kathleen Murphy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie Family flowers only, by request.

Nora Stephens nee Corkett

10 New Estate, Clarinbridge and formerly of Montaigh, Claregalway. Leaving her home tomorrow Monday to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge, for private mass for Nora Stephens at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Burke

Kilnalappa, Dunmore. Mass for Paddy Burke will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Kiltevna, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kiltevna Cemetery.

James Walsh

Breenane, Mame. Mass for James Walsh will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 1 in the Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pake Lohan

Coraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Lisavruggy, Newbridge. In his 98th year. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell today for mass for Pake Lohan at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery. House private, by request.