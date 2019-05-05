Death Notices Sunday 5th May, 2019

Kathleen Thornton nee Costello

Letter Peak, Spiddal and formerly of Baile an Chaisleáin, Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Kathleen Thornton on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery.

Martin Gilligan

Eyredemense, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Mass for Martin Gilligan on Tuesday at 11.30 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Kitty McDermott nee O’Donnell

Gortbrackmoor, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence this evening from 4 until 8. Mass for Kitty McDermott tomorrow Monday at 3 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy O’Connell

Kingsland, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Jimmy O’Connell tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Dr. Desmond McGann

Connecticut, USA and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Ahascragh this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Desmond McGann tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Mary Kennedy nee Rabbitte

Killeeneen, Craughwell. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Kennedy tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Evelyn Roche nee Lyons

Bridge Street, Gort and formerly of High Street, Ennis, Co. Clare. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Evelyn Roche tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Social Services.

Father Enda Lyons D.D.

Bermingham Road, Tuam and formerly of Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and Mount Oliver, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Mass for Father Enda Lyons this evening at 5:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Mary Darcy nee Corrigan

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Mary Darcy tomorrow Monday at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Funeral afterwards to adjoining church yard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.