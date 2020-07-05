Death Notices Sunday 5th July, 2020

John Paul O’Loughlin

Ballinakill, Gort. Removal today at 7 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Funeral mass for John Paul O’Loughlin will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Anne O’Dea nee O’Toole

Cloonnabinnia, Moycullen and formerly of Indreabhán. Funeral mass for Anne O’Dea will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Gilligan nee Cannon

Emlagh, Craughwell. Funeral mass for Mary Gilligan will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Patsy Finn

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Patsy Finn will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private, by request.