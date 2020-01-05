Death Notices Sunday 5th January, 2020

Joseph Prendergast

Clooncauneen, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumtpion and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5 until 6.30. Mass for Joseph Prendergast tomorrow Monday at 12.30 in St. Columbas Church, Castlegar. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request.

Robert Cheevers

Main Street, Craughwell and formerly of Moylough. Reposing at his son Johns residence, Craughwell tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arive to St. Colmans Church, Craughwell for mass for Robert Cheevers on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Della Casey

Brookdale, Headford Road. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of The Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Della Casey on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Bernadettes Ward, UHG.

Kevin McGrath

Rahoon and formerly of Lisburn, Antrim. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Kevin McGrath on Tuesday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Dog Search and Rescue.

Hilary Molloy

Tirellan Heights, Headford Road and formerly of Lower Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Hilary Molloy tomorrow Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and no flowers, by request.

Martin Keaveney

Esker, Glenamaddy and Central Park Nursing Home, Clonbern. In his 100th year. Reposing at Divillys Fineral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Martin Keaveney tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Peter O’Halloran

Clydagh, Moycullen. Reposing at Áiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Peter O’Halloran tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. No flowers or mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Martin Fahy

Claretuam, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to his home. Mass for Martin Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Christine Reynolds

Hopson Lane, Ballinasloe and formerly of Shannonbridge. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Ciaráns Church, Shannonbridge. Mass for Christine Reynolds tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Maisie Coen nee Greaney

Garra, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining St. Colmans Church, Corofin this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Maisie Coen tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.