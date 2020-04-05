Death Notices Sunday 5th April, 2020

By
Reception
-

Phyllis Monahan nee Linnane

Attyslaney, Tubber.  Private mass on Tuesday at 11 in St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish, for family only.  Private funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.  A memorial mass for Phyllis Monahan will be held at a later date.

Delia Kelly

Cappaghnaughton, Mullagh.  Private funeral to take place.  A memorial mass in celebration of Delia Kelly’s life will be held at a later date.

Rita Kelly nee Tierney

St. Johns Terrace, Henry Street and formerly of Nun’s Island.  Private funeral to take place.  A memorial mass for Rita Kelly will be held at a later date.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR