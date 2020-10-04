Death Notices Sunday 4th October, 2020

Mary Walsh nee Swanick

The Quay, Kinvara, and formerly of Cloonfad, Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will leave her residence via the Main Street tomorrow Monday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara, for private mass for Mary Walsh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Mass will be steamed live online on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Maureen Greaney nee Scully

Clonboo, Corrandulla. In her 90th year. Mass for Maureen Greaney will take place privately, today at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Cecil O’Brien

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Limerick. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 6, for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, for private mass for Cecil O’Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery.

Dan Naughton

Togher, Ballinasloe, and formerly of Turrock, Dysart, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Dan Naughton will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Dysart, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery.