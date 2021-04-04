Death Notices Sunday 4th April 2021

print

Martin also known as Mattie King

Sheeaun, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for private mass for Mattie King at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on https://youtu.be/roraNAdPmH8. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations instead of flowers, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Paddy Keaveney

Kiltullagh, Glenamaddy. Mass for Paddy Keaveney will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass will be streamed live online on the Alan Hunt Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.