Death Notices Sunday 3rd November, 2019

Sylvia Eva O’Loughlin nee Coy

St. Laurences Fields, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Monday from 6 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Sylvia Eva O’Loughlin on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery.

Molly Staunton

Oghilbeg, Lawrencetown. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Marys Church, Laurencetown. Mass for Molly Staunton on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Maurice P. Connolly

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Threadneedle Road, Galway. Reposing at Mervue Funeral Home in the grounds of The Holy Family Church, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Maurice P. Connolly on Tuesday at 11 in The Holy Family Church, Mervue. Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.

Fr. Anthony Minniter

Roo, Gort and formerly of Ballyella, Fanore, Co. Clare. Reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Fr. Anthony Minniter on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Craggagh Cemetery, Fanore, Co. Clare.

Ann Greaney

Doire Lochan East, Furbo. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of the Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Ann Greaney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Phillip Fitzmaurice

Tonragee, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis. Reposing at Keanes Funeral Home, Cloonfad today from 4 until 7. Mass for Phillip Fitzmaurice tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Cloonfad. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.

Kevin Gralton

Rahoon Road, Shantalla and formerly of Aughnasheelin, Leitrim. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Kevin Gralton tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Aughnasheelin Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sister. Mary Patrick Callanan

Sisters of Charity Nevers, Loughlinstown, Dublin and formerly of Woodford, Galway. Reposing at Quinns of Glasthule today from 3 until 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Columbanas Church, Loughlinstown, Dublin for mass for Sr Mary Patrick at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.