Death Notices Sunday 3rd May, 2020

Neil O’ Dea

Circular Road, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Neil O’Dea’s life will be held at a later date.

Veronica Siva nee Haddock

Avondale Road, Highfield Park. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road and will be available via Webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Frank Cosgrove

Annaghdown, Corrandulla. In his 90th year. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Frank Cosgrove’s life will take place at a later date.

Packie Kenny

Rushestown, Newbridge and formerly of Ballygar Road, Mountbellew. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Packie Kenny’s life will be held at a later date.

Richard Bodkin

Belclare, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Richard Bodkin’s life will be held at a later date.

Padraic Flaherty

Polleeney, Furbo. Mass will take place privately today at 2.30 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Private funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Padraic Flaherty’s life will be held at a later date.