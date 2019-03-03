Death Notices Sunday 3rd March, 2019

Tommy Corbett

Kilcornan, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Tommy Corbett on Tuesday at 11 in Roveagh Church. Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael also known as Mark Moran

Kilbannon, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to his home. Mass for Mark Moran on Tuesday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Tony Dempsey

Garraun Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to his home. Private removal on Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Tony Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

John Ward

190 Baile an Choiste, Headford Road. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption Athenry for mass for John Ward at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery.

Rose Hanney

Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killimor Church. Mass for Rose Hanney tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Micheál Ó’Conaill

Bochúna, Spiddal and formerly of Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Mass for Micheál Ó’Conaill today at 12:30 in Knock Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.