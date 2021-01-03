Death Notices Sunday 3rd January 2021

print

Patrick Flanagan

Dominic Street, Portumna. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning to arrive at Portumna Church for mass for Patrick Flanagan at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Vincent Finn

Gloves, Athenry and formerly of Bridge Street and Carnakelly, Athenry. Mass for Vincent Finn will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Zoom. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Kevin Bell Trust.

Ita Flannery nee Scarry

Kinreask, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass for Ita Flannery will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Vera Costello nee Forde

High Street, Nutgrove, Tynagh, Loughrea and formerly of Crumpsall, Manchester and St. Brendan’s CNU, Loughrea. Mass for Vera Costello will take place privately today at 11 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tynagh Killeen facebook page.

Joseph also known as Joe McCarthy

Glenanail, Tuam Road and formerly of Carrowmore, Cree, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Monday at 10:30 and will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar, for mass for Joe McCarthy at 11. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio.