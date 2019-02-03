Death Notices Sunday 3rd February, 2019

Angela Tierney nee Daly

Newcastle and formerly of Whitehall, Dublin. Reposing at her home tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to Saint Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road to arrive for mass for Angela Tierney at 11. Cremation Service on Wednesday at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin. House private outside of reposing times and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Paddy-Joe also known as Cass Casey

Cloonlahan, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Sports Complex this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Cass Casey tomorrow Monday at 12 in Killoran Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Liam Quirke

Renmore, Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Liam Quirke on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Ward, University Hospital Galway.

Seamus Purcell

Ballybane and formerly of Rosmuc. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Seamus Purcell tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Annaghvane Cemetery, Bealadangan, Connemara.

Sheila Kane nee Fahy

Ballinamona Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption , Tuam. Mass for Sheila Kane tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.