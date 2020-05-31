Death Notices Sunday 31st May, 2020

Patrick Connolly

Ballinacregg North, Cummer, Tuam. Private funeral mass for Patrick Connolly will take place tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin and will be broadcast on Corofin parish radio on 105.8FM. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Elizabeth also known as Libby Conway nee Condon

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 and formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Private funeral to take place. Mass for Libby Conway will be streamed live online tomorrow Monday at 12, on marleygrangeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery, Newbridge with funeral cortege arriving at approximately 4pm.

Chick Gillen

Mervue. Private funeral to take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Chick Gillen’s life will be held at a later date.

Marian O’Flaherty nee Murphy

Coogan Park, Newcastle. Private funeral to take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Marian O’Flaherty’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to ICU University Hospital Galway.

Ciarán Glynn

Carrantrilla, Dunmore. A mass will be offered for Ciarán Glynn and will take place privately, today at 2.30 in The Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Private funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio or live stream online on dunmoreparish.com. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Kathleen Burke nee Connelly

Chapel Road, Kilconly. A mass will be offered for Kathleen Burke and will take place privately, today at 12.30 in St. Conleths Church, Kilconly. Private funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.