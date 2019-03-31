Death Notices Sunday 31st March, 2019

John Joe Crehan

Tansy Village, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Ballinasloe tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Mass for John Joe Crehan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Graveyard Fund.

John also known as Paddy Lydon

Burrenview Heights, Salthill and formerly of Carramore, Ballinrobe. Reposing at his home, this evening from 5 until 7.30. Removal tomorrow Monday to Christ the King Church, Salthill, to arrive for mass for Paddy Lydon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Donald Greenwood

formerly of Rochdale, Manchester and Derryhiney, Portumna and late of Portumna Retirement Village. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.30 until 7. Private cremation to follow.

Jimmy Horan

Cluainín, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore and Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Jimmy Horan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Rafferty

Corbally Beg, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 3. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh for mass for John Rafferty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.