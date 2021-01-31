Death Notices Sunday 31st January 2021

print

Sonnie Quirke

Cappaculla, Tynagh. Mass for Sonnie Quirke will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tynagh and Killeen Parish facebook page. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Hession

Kingsland, Athenry and formerly of Boston. Mass for Michael Hession will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 1 in The Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for family only. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online on churchmedia.tv and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Mary’s GAA Club Development Fund, Athenry.