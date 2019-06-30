Death Notices Sunday 30th June, 2019

Brother John Long

late of Esker Monastery, Athenry. Reposing at Esker Monastery tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 7.30 to Esker Church. Mass for Brother John Long on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Redemptorist Cemetery, Esker.

Christina also known as Chrissie MacCarthy nee Jennings

Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Chrissie MacCarthy on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Frank Jepson

Fallow Field, Shantallow, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Monday from 6.30. Removal at 8 to Ryehill Church. Mass for Frank Jepson on Tuesday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Help for Heroes.

John King

Oakwood, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Funeral arrangements to follow. House private, by request.

Nora Morkan

St. James Road, Mervue and formerly of John Coogan Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Nora Morkan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tess Costello nee McGagh

Belmont, Milltown. Reposing at her residence today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Tess Costello at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgervin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Keaney Missions Fund.

Charlie Cleary

Glenbaun, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Charlie Cleary tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinrobe Cemetery, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Teresa Gilchrist nee Mitchell

Ranmore, Killimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinasmall, Tynagh. Mass for Teresa Gilchrist today at 11 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterward’s to Killimor cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.