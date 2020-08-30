Death Notices Sunday 30th August, 2020

Peter Mannion

Wood View, Kilcreevanty, Tuam. Mass for Peter Mannion will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Curley nee Tierney

Redmount Hill, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe and formerly of Terryglass. Mass for Kitty Curley will take place on Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Cemetery.

Agnes Leonard nee Barrett

Addergoole, Corrandulla and formerly of Mincloon, Rahoon. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday at 10:15 to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for private mass for Agnes Leonard at 11, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Corrandulla Church Facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Charleton nee Prendergast

Moneymore East, Oranmore. Mass for Kathleen Charleton will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Colin Hanniffy

Ballinacourty Hill, Maree, Oranmore. Removal today to St. Joseph’s Church, Maree, for mass for Colin Hanniffy at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.