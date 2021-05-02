Death Notices Sunday 2nd May 2021

print

Finuala McNally nee Leonard

Barrack Street, Loughrea. Mass for Finuala McNally will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online on the Loughrea Cathedral website. Funeral afterwards to Loughrea Abbey Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Bourke

Fairlands Park, Galway City. Funeral cortege will leave Fairlands Park tomorrow Monday at 11 to arrive at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6 for private cremation for Tom Bourke.

Mary Ann Daly also known as Molly Daly nee O’Donnell

formerly of Poppyhill, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday at 12 to Killoran Church of the Assumption for mass for Molly Daly. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Finian Comer

Fairlands Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballinlough, Roscommon. Removal from his home tomorrow Monday morning to arrive at Galway Cathedral for mass for Finian Comer at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on https://www.galwaycathedral.ie/webcam and https://www.facebook.com/galwaycathedral/. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Joan Doherty nee Arrigan

Forster Court and formerly of Foxford, Mayo and Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street for mass for Joan Doherty at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations is desired to Croí, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Galway Hospice Foundation.

Seamús McDonagh also known as Seamisín

Na Creagáin, Inverin. Removal tomorrow Monday at 12:30 to Tully Church, Ballinahown for mass for Seamús McDonagh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery.

Queenie Monahan nee Kelly

Knockbrack, Athenry and formerly of Cussane Cross. Reposing privately at her home today. Removal tomorrow Monday at 12:30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle for private mass for Queenie Monahan at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on the church webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.

Edward John Beatty also known as Eddie Beatty

Kilronan, Aran Islands. Removal from his sons residence, Teach Mór, Inverin today at 9:30 to arrive at Rossaveal Harbour at 10:30. Mass for Eddie Beatty will take place privately at 12:30 in Kilronan Church. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilronan Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Killeany Cemetery.

Albert also known as Algie Abberton

Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Algie Abberton will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Mass will be streamed live online on the Abbey Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Barbara King nee Cloherty

Roundstone, Connemara and formerly of Cashel. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone for mass for Barbara King at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.