Death Notices Saturday 2nd May, 2020

Frank Cosgrove

Annaghdown, Corrandulla. In his 90th year. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Frank Cosgrove’s life will take place at a later date.

Packie Kenny

Rushestown, Newbridge and formerly of Ballygar Road, Mountbellew. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Packie Kenny’s life will be held at a later date.

Richard Bodkin

Belclare, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Richard Bodkin’s life will be held at a later date.

Christine Mayhew nee Dyer

Carrowmanagh, Oughterard. Funeral will take place privately, today. Memorial mass in celebration of Christine Mayhew’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.

Padraic Flaherty

Padraic Flaherty, Polleeney, Furbo. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2.30 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Private funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Padraic Flaherty’s life will be held at a later date.

Declan McCarthy,

Marion House, Ennis Road, Gort. Mass will take place privately today in St. Colmans Church, Gort. Memorial mass in celebration of Declan McCarthys life will be held at a later date.