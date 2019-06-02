Death Notices Sunday 2nd June, 2019

Wendy Maher nee Goedhalls

Inishbofin. Arriving at St. Coleman’s Church, Inishbofin tomorrow Monday at 7:30. Mass for Wendy Maher on Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to St. Coleman’s Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Ger Goonan

Boyhill and formerly of Ballinagar, Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening at 6pm. Removal at 8 to the Church of the Assumption Athenry. Mass for Ger Goonan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Paddy Fahey

Kilaghbeg House, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Paddy Fahey tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killan Cemetery, Woodlawn. House private.

Franco Spelman

Newcastle, formerly of Father Griffin Road. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening at 6.30. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Franco Spelman tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Martin also known as Mattie Fahy

Cooloo, Moylough. Mass for Mattie Fahy today at 2 in St.Patrick’s Church, Moylough.. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers Foundation.

Paddy Ryan

Newline, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh for mass for Paddy Ryan today at 2.30. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.