Death Notices Sunday 2nd February, 2020

Nell Coughlan nee Keane

Gortnaglough, Kilconnell. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Nell Coughlan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU Portiuncla Hospital.

Tony Forde

Alloon, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Pauls Mortuary Chapel adjacent to the Church tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Tony Forde on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Tommy O’Halloran Jnr

Cornelistrum, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiseirí, Moycullen tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 7 to Collinamuck Church. Mass for Tommy O’Halloran Jnr on Tuesday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Maureen Butler

Ballinakilla, Togher, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Maureen Butler tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.

Charles Monahan

Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Brendans Church, Eyrecourt. Mass for Charles Monahan tomorrowMonday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Old Cemetery.

Christopher Keating

The Maples and formerly of D’Alton Drive, Salthill. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 3. Removal at 4.30 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Christopher Keating tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Nora McGrath nee O’Malley

Mervue and formerly of Claddagh. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjacent church. Mass for Nora McGrath tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterward to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Barney also known as Barney Lord Connor

Barna. Mass for Barney Connor today at 2 in Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to RNLI.

John Joe Thornton

Letter Peak, Spiddal. Mass for John Joe Thornton this morning at 11 in Cill Éinde Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.