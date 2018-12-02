Death Notices Sunday 2nd December, 2018.

Brendan Noone

Desmesne, Mountbellew. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Brendan Noone tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Noreen Murray nee Kelly

Beachport, Grattan Road, Salthill and formerly of Ballyhaunis, County Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3:30. Removal at 5 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Noreen Murray tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Winifred better known Freda Walsh nee Ward

Meadow Grove, Milltown Road, Tuam and formerly of Shannagh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at her daughters residence, Meadow Grove, Milltown Road, Tuam today from 3 to 7. Mass for Freda Walsh tomorrow Monday at 12:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Padraic also known as Dick Halloran

Killagoola, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Dick Halloran tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Joe Burke

Suaimhneas, Rockburton Park, Salthill. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Joe Burke tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sr. Marcellina Muldoon formerly of Convent of Mercy

Tuam and Cloonkeen, Newbridge. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption. Mass for Sr. Marcellina Muldoon tomorrow Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Tuam. Donations instead of flowers to Unicef.