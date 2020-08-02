Death Notices Sunday 2nd August, 2020

Nora Reapy

Tullinadaly Road, Tuam. Mass for Nora Reapy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tuam Parish Webcam.

Joe McCarthy

Crinnage, Craughwell. Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West or Irish Kidney Association.

Enda Flaherty

Mullacuttra, Claregalway. Removal from his home, tomorrow Monday for private mass for Enda Flaherty at 12 in The Assumption and St. James’s Church, Claregalway, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Carnmore Hurling Club or Claregalway Football Club.

Michael Joseph also known as Mike English

Curra, Kylebrack, Loughrea and Cloonoon, Woodford. Reposing privately at his home in Curra. Mass for Mike English will take place privately, on Tuesday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballinakill/Derrybrien Facebook page. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Kennedy nee Moran

Lurgan Park and Lakeview, Claregalway. Mass for Margaret Kennedy will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Craughwell. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

James Henry also known as Jimmy Madden

Glenville, Maunsells Road. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, today from 3:30 until 5, for family and relatives only. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for private mass for Jimmy Madden at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.