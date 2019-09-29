Death Notices Sunday 29th September, 2019

Mcdara Mullin

Killronan, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at his residence in Creigmór today from 12. Removal at 8 to Killronan Church. Mass for Mcdara Mullin tomorrow Monday at 12 Cilléinne Cemetery.

Declan Kavanagh

Tonemace, Annaghdown. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 6. Removal from his home tomorrow Monday to Shannon Crematorium for service for Declan Kavanagh at 2:30. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Denis Ryan

Crestwood, Coolough Road, Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Monday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Denis Ryan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sr. Nancy also known as Bridget Mogan

Carramore Meadows, Knock, Co. Mayo and formerly of Tullamore and Oranmore. Reposing at Marian Funeral Home, Knock F12AF26 tomorrow Monday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of St. John the Baptist, Knock. Mass for Sr. Nancy Mogan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery.

Geoffrey Hutton

Caheravoley, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Barna. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3 until 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Presbyterian Methodist Church, Victoria Place to arrive for service for Geoffrey Hutton at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Peter Farrell

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Peter Farrell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Tony Luff

Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of Clarinbridge and Peterswell. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Tony Luff tomorrow Monday at 11pm. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery, Kilbeacanty.

Bridie Kelleher Folan

Caiseal Cam, Roscam. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Bridie Kelleher Folan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.