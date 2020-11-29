Death Notices Sunday 29th November 2020

print

Bridget also known as Dilly Rourke nee Fallon

Gorteenayanka, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing privately at her home today. Mass for Dilly Rourke will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Local Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio.

Roisín Hayes nee Moylan

Kinvara and Co. Limerick. Mass for Roisín Hayes will take place privately on Tuesday in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Children’s Grief Centre, Ashbourne Avenue, Circular Road, Limerick.

Margaret also known as Maggie Hession nee Quinn

Gortbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing privately at her home this evening. Mass for Maggie Hession will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 2 in St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.

Mary Julia O’Loughlin nee Heneghan

Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Mary Julia O’Loughlin will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Patrick Fogarty

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Removal from his residence today to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana, for private mass for Patrick Fogarty at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Amelia Kelly nee Joyce

Beagh, Brownsgrove, Tuam and formerly of The Parks, Mounterown, Leenane. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for private mass for Amelia Kelly at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Mary Dillon nee Hanrahan

Drineyre, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Dillon will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Cemetery.

Baby Sibby Mai McNamara

Balrobuck Beg, Corrandulla and Achill Island, Co. Mayo. Mass for Baby Sibby Mai McNamara will take place privately today at 1:30 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Dookinella, Achill Island, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Slievemore Cemetery.

Mary Teresa Cremin also known as Teresa Gavin

Race Park, Headford, Tirellan and Brosna, Co. Kerry. Removal from her home today to the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, for private mass for Teresa Cremin at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane GAA Facebook page. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.