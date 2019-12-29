Death Notices Sunday 29th December , 2019

Mary Moran

63 Shannon Park, Portumna. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. mass for Mary Moran on Tuesday at 11 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Johnny Connolly

Cor na Ron, Inverin and formerly of Inis – Bearachain, Lettermore, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Johnny Connolly on Tuesday at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Colette Dillion nee Power

Dromwood, Donohill, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Tipperary. Mass for Colette Dillion tomorrow Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary.

Michael Jennings

Cappatagle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cappatagle Community Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Cappatagle. Mass for Michael Jennings tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Brid Casey nee Walshe

Store, Lettermullen, Connemara. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church today from 4 until 6. Mass for Brid Casey tomorrow Monday at 12 in Lettermullen Church. Funeral afterwards to Cuigal Cemetery, Lettermullen.

Breda Jacobson nee Canney

Sweden and formerly Rockbarton Park, Salthill. Mass to celebrate Breda Jacobson tomorrow Monday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Salthill. Burial to take place in Sweden on January 13th.

Kathleen O’Connor nee Naughton

Emeracly, Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Ballindine today from 3.30 until 5. Removal to St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Mass for Kathleen O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Rev Fr. James O’Connor

Carrowmore, Meadows, Retirement Village, Knock, Co. Mayo and formerly of Emeracly, Milltown and the diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 5.30 until 7. Removal to St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Mass for Rev Fr. James O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Joe also known as Joe Peadar Tommy Lydon

Carna. Reposing at Moylettes Funeral Home, Carna today from 2 until 6. Mass for Joe Peadar Tommy Lydon tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Carna. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Lucy Goggin

Carrowmanagh, Oughterard. Reposing at Walshes Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Mass for Lucy Goggin tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oughterard Church Restoration Fund.

Sean Jordan

Coogan Park, Newcastle and formerly of Claddagh Place. Reposing in St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Sean Jordan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Joseph McCormick

Cahercrea West, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Joseph McCormick today at 1 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request.