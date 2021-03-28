Death Notices Sunday 28th March 2021

print

Valerie Fallon

Chesnut Grove, Cross Street and formerly of Knockmoyle. Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Valerie Fallon will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 3 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://loughreacathedral.ie/ or https://www.churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11 in Larabryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Kildare. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation, Renmore.

John also known as Johnny Walsh

Bawnmore, Claregalway. Removal from his home tomorrow Monday at 11:15 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh for private mass for Johnny Walsh at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on lackaghchurchliveyoutube and broadcast on Parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Parkinson’s Association.

Noreen Brogan nee Condon

Dublin Road, Tuam. Mass for Noreen Brogan will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Donohoe nee Morgan

Lake Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Monday for private mass for Nancy Donohoe at 12 for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Foundation.

Pádraig Ó hAoláin also known as Paddy Hyland

Knocknacara and formerly of Furbo and Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Funeral cortege will arrive at Réalt na Mara church, Furbo tomorrow Monday for private mass for Pádraig Ó hAoláin at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on the Réalt na Mara church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Réilt na Mara cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí or the Galway Hospice.

Ann Canavan nee Lynch

Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin and formerly of Upper Annaugh, Clonmany, Donegal. Mass for Ann Canavan will take place today at 1 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.