Death Notices Sunday 28th June, 2020

John A also known as Jack Daly

Ballyhehan, Bell Harbour and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare. Removal from his residence on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay for mass for Jack Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Corcomroe Abbey.

Theresa Raftery nee Long

Main Street, Craughwell and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Funeral mass for Theresa Raftery will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House strictly private.

Una Murray nee Cunningham

Coole, Gort and formerly of Peterswell. Mass for Una Murray will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery.