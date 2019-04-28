Death Notices Sunday 28th April, 2019

Mary Hughes nee Cawley

Knocknacarra and formerly of Mill Street Stores and Drumlargan, Kilcock, Co. Meath. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Hughes tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Nuala Dillon nee Dolan

Kilgarve, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 4. Removal at 6 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Nuala Dillon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Janet Folan nee Lyng

Grangemore, Rahoon and formerly of Gurteen. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh. Mass for Janet Folan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Keith Kelly

23 Lambert Court, Athenry and formerly of Tallaght and Ballyfermot, Dublin. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry to arrive for mass for Keith Kelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dympna Kelly nee Ward

Eden Park, Loughrea and formerly of Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Reposing at her residence today from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Dympna Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount-pleasant Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Ann Kirby nee Collins

Corrib Drive, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Gurteeny, Woodford. Arriving today to Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon for mass for Ann Kirby at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Illaumamanagh Cemetery, Shannon. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Cancer Drivers.