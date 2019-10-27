Death Notices Sunday 27th October, 2019

Mary Staunton

Kylemore, Lawrencetown. Reposing at her home today from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Marys Church, Lawrencetown for mass for Mary Staunton tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Oncology Department, Portiuncla. People attending the funeral today are advised to use shuttle bus service from Lawrencetown village.

Anthony Cooney

Drimakeary, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5, followed by prayers at 7. Mass for Anthony Cooney tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kieran Rocke

St. Kierans Park, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly. Reposing at his home today from 3 until 6 and again tomorrow Monday from 3 until 6. Removal on Tuesday to St. Ciarans Church, Shannonbridge for mass for Kieran Rocke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnois Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request.

Pierce Martyn

Kiltevna, Dunmore. Mass for Pierce Martyn today at 12:30 in Christ the King Church, Kiltevna. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request.