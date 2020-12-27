Death Notices Sunday 27th December 2020

print

Teresa Sweeney nee Ward

Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Sweeney will take place privately on Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tina Hennelly nee Broderick

George’s Street, Gort, and formerly of Kilcrimple, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Tina Hennelly will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page and on the Gort parish facebook page.

Lois Dorothy Tobin nee Brown

Newcastle and formerly of Hull, Yorkshire, England. Mass for Lois Dorothy Tobin will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Frances Kinneen nee Kennedy Lydon

Mervue and formerly of Cahercrin. Removal from her home in Mervue, tomorrow Monday at 10:30 to arrive at The Holy Family Church, Mervue, for private mass for Frances Kinneen at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Vincent Finn

Gloves, Athenry and formerly of Bridge Street and Carnakelly, Athenry. Funeral for Vincent Finn will take place a later date.

Thomas Kelly

Brockagh, Cortoon, Tuam and formerly of New Inn and London. Reposing at Gavin’s Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, this evening from 5 until 6:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, tomorrow Monday for mass for Thomas Kelly at 11. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.

Christy Burke

Togher, Tuam. Mass will take place privately at 12 tomorrow Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin, for family only. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHG.

Mona Fahey nee Glynn

Riverwalk, Gort and formerly of Russane, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Mona Fahey will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page.

Evelyn Heavey nee Power

Newcastle and formerly of Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Monday in Rahoon Cemetery at 12. Memorial mass in celebration of Evelyn Heavey’s life will be held at a later date. House private, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Healy

Coxtown, Ardrahan and formerly of Derrybrien. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, tomorrow Monday for private mass for Tom Healy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Derrybrien Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online an ardrahan-kilchreest.com

Bartley Maher

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of West Village, Inis Méain. Removal today at 10:30 to Connemara Airport for flight to Inis Méain. Mass for Bartley Maher will take place at 12:30 in Séipéil Eoin agus Naomh Mhuire gan Smál, Inis Méain. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.