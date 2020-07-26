Death Notices Sunday 26th May, 2020

Mary Ryan nee Cannon

Claureen, Attymon, Athenry. Mass will take place privately on Tuesday at 12 in St. Iomars Church, Kilimordaly, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary Ryan’s life will be held at a later date.

Lilly Keane

Turla, Ballymoe. Reposing at her home this evening from 8. Removal to St. Croans Church on Tuesday for private mass for Lilly Keane at 12. Funeral afterwards to St. Croans Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the local church radio.

Patrick also known as Pat Henaghan

Ballyconlaught, Headford and formerly of Salthill. Mass for Pat Henaghan will take place privately, on Tuesday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford Parish Facebook page. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Bridie Rourke nee Sheil

Moore Street, Loughrea. Mass for Bridie Rourke will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea catherdral.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Cardiology Department, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Thomas Sice, Boyhill

Athenry. Removal from his home on Tuesday for mass for Thomas Sice at 11:30 in The Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Mary’s Parish Webcam and broadcast on local radio. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to GSPCA.

Pádraic Terry McDonagh

Barna and formerly of Tigh Terry, Rossaveal. Mass for Pádraic Terry McDonagh will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in Barna Church. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations , if desired to Galway Hospice. Mass will be streamed live online on the Barna Church Webcam.

John Corbett

Lemonfield, Oughterard. Mass for John Corbett will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Nora also known as Nonie Deane nee Flaherty

Polshask, Williamstown. In her 101st year. Removal from her home today to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown for mass for Nonie Deane at 1. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private this morning, by request. Mass will be broadcast live on the church radio.

Mary Byrne nee Tierney

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Upper Camus. Reposing at her home today. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, for private mass for Mary Byrne at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.