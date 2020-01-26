Death Notices Sunday 26th January, 2020

Tony Faherty

Lettergunnett, Furbo. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of the Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Tony Faherty tomorrow Monday at 11,followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Phelan nee Griffin

Ashe Road, Shantalla and formerly of Claddagh Place. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Kathleen Phelan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Richard Burke

O’Dea’s Road, Kilrush and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at O’Sullivans Funeral Home, Kilrush this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Senans Church, Kilrush for mass for Richard Burke tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Kilrush RNLI Lifeboat Station.