Chris O’Connor

Circular Road and George’s Street Gort and formerly of Ballinabucky, Peterswell. Mass for Chris O’Connor will take place privately in St. Colman’s Church, Gort today at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Norita O’Shaughnessy

Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Lackaghmore, Turloughmore. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Norita O’Shaughnessy’s life will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.