Death Notices Sunday 25th October, 2020

Sally Mullin

Lower Sky Road, Clifden. Mass for Sally Mullin will take place privately, on Tuesday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Tony Noone

Glenburren Park and formerly of Killimordaly. Funeral arrangements private.

George Fennell

Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill and formerly of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. Mass for George Fennell will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12:30 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Marian Greene nee McGuire

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore and formerly of Mountdelvin. Mass for Marian Greene will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Kilkenny nee Burns

Killeveney, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Kilkenny will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Cemetery.

Evelyn King

College Road. Mass for Evelyn King will take place privately, tomorrow Monday in St. Patrick’s Church. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Liz Leahy nee Mulvany

Liz Leahy nee Mulvany, Racecourse Road, Loughrea. Mass for Liz Leahy will take place today at 2 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea, for immediate family. Funeral afterwards to Mount- Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Niland nee Martyn

Rinn, Kilcolgan and Craughwell. Mass for Maureen Niland will take place privately today at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh, Kilcolgan, for family. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie