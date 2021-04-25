Death Notices Sunday 25th April 2021

print

Vera McGlory nee McDonagh

St. Bridgets Place Lower, Hidden Valley, Woodquay and formerly of Cloonloo, Boyle, Roscommon. Mass for Vera McGlory will take place tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in the Franciscan Abbey Church, Francis Street. Funeral afterwards to Bohermore Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Byrne

London and formerly of Rahoon. Mass for Willie Byrne will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael Mannion

Fishermans Wharf, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna and formerly of Drim, Kylebrack. Mass for Michael Mannion will take place privately today at 10:30 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna parish website. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request.