Death Notices Sunday 24th November, 2019

Maura Shiel nee Costelloe

Castletaylor, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Maura Shiel on Tuesday at 12 in St. Teresas Church, Labane. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

James also known as Jimmy Greaney

Church View House, Swinford, Co.Mayo and formerly of Cahermorris, Annaghdown. Reposing at his home at Church View House, Swinford tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Mass for Jimmy Greaney on Tuesday at 12 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Seamus Costello

Baunoge, Mount Pleasent, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Seamus Costello tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning, by request.

Della McHugh

20 New Line, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Breadagh, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel arriving for 7.45. Mass for Della McHugh on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Geraldine Daly nee Curran

Fortbrowne, Lavally, Tuam and formerly of Castlerea. Reposing at Our Lady of mount Carmel Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Clonberne Church. Mass for Geraldine Daly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Michael J. McDonnell

Market Square, Ballygar. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday for mass for Michael J. McDonnell at 12 in St. Marys Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Team at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Patrick Tobin

Seaman Drive, Riverside. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Patrick Tobin tomorrow Monday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 4. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.