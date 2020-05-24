Death Notices Sunday 24th May 2020

Willie Reilly

Dunmore Road, Glenamaddy. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Willie Reilly’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael also known as Mick Duggan

Killasolan, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place on Monday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Private funeral afterwards to Killasolan Cemetery. Memorial mass for Michael Duggan will be held at a later date.

Martin Feeney

Mountain North, Athenry. In his 95th year. Private funeral will take place, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Martin Feeney’s life will be held at a later date.

P. J. also known as Mooney Dolan

Vermont, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Private cremation for P.J Dolan will take place tomorrow Monday. House strictly private, by request.

Elizabeth Kelly Nee Briscoe

Coor, Portumna, Ballinalsoe. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass for Elizabeth Kelly will be held at a later date.

Sheila Lally nee Dunne

Bushypark Lawn and formerly of Knockaunranny, Moycullen. Private family funeral will take place. Mass for Sheila Lally will be streamed live via webcam tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.