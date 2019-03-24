Death Notices Sunday 24th March, 2019

Nora McDonagh nee Ghriallis

Muiceanach, Chicago, Barna and An Púcán. Reposing at her home, Barna, today since 12 and until 8. Mass for Nora McDonagh tomorrow Monday at 12 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Furbo Cemetery. No Flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Bridie Earnor

Knocklahard, Claran, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Bridie Earnor tomorrow Monday at 12. Removal afterwards to NUIG Anatomical Department, per Bridie’s wishes. House private and no flowers, by request.

Eileen Spellman nee Galvin

Shraduff, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell. Mass for Eileen Spellman tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Anne Heffernan nee Doherty

St. Mary’s Road and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Anne Heffernan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Eileen Concannon nee O’Dowd

Cappasale, Boula, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Eileen Concannon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery.

Neville McGann

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and formerly of Salthill. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Clooncagh Church, Attymon. Mass for Neville McGann tomorrow Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Michael Dunne

Cooloo, Moylough. Mass for Michael Dunne today at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Home Care.