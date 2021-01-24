Death Notices Sunday 24th January 2021

print

Marie Kelly

Ballinacourty, Clarinbridge. Mass for Marie Kelly will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Geraldine McGreal

Bishop Street, Tuam. Mass for Geraldine McGreal will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Margaret Gilmore nee Finnerty

Castletown, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Gilmore will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Tomás Ó Maolalaidh (Lally)

Belderney, Mountbellew. Mass for Tomás Ó Maolalaidh will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Mass will be streamed live online on www.castlestreaming.com/thomas-lally

Patrick also known as Paddy Kenny

Moorpark, Athenry and formerly of Cregmore. Reposing privately at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 5 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for private mass for Paddy Kenny at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Athenry parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Christine Tuohy nee Holland

Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly of Gurteenboy, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Christine Tuohy will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Flaherty

Bolands Court, Gort and formerly of Garryland, Gort and Cricklewood, London. Mass for Josie Flaherty will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish facebook page and Tierneevin Church Community Group facebook page. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Geraghty nee Burke

Cloonascragh, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Mary Geraghty will take place privately today at 2 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Brendan Mitchell

Coolpora, Portumna. Mass for Brendan Mitchell will take place privately today at 11 in St.Brigids Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on the Portumna Parish websbite. Funeral afterwards to the Church Hill Cemetery, Gurtanunera, Portumna.

Bridie Davoren

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Woodford. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Church of the Ressurrection, Ballinfoyle for private mass for Bridie Davoren at 11. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Maureen Minogue Brown nee Flaherty

Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Mass for Maureen Minogue Brown will take place today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

John Waters

Brucken, Ballymana, Craughwell. Mass for John Waters will take place privately today at 1 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.